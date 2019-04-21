Michael Nielsen: Six Rules for Rewriting: "Write freely, and then... rewrite.... Six rules that help me recognize the bad bits in my own writing.... Every sentence should grab the reader and propel them forward.... Every paragraph should contain a striking idea.... The most significant ideas should be distilled into the most potent sentences possible.... Use the strongest appropriate verb.... Beware of nominalization: A common way we weaken verbs is by turning them into nouns, and then combining them with weaker verbs.... None of the above rules should be consciously applied while drafting.... Only once you are done should you... rewrite...