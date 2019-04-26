Murray Waas: Mueller Prosecutors: Trump Did Obstruct Justice: "Prosecutors working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded... that they had sufficient evidence to seek criminal charges against President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.... The two prosecutors disclosed this information in then-confidential conversations with two other federal law enforcement officials, who subsequently recounted what they were told to me.... Without consulting with Mueller, Attorney General William Barr declared that in the absence of a final judgment by Mueller as to whether or not the president broke the law, he, the attorney general, had taken it upon himself to make that determination.... Many... have questioned the propriety and legitimacy of Barr’s making such a decision...