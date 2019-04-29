From Carole Cadwalladr as she uses TED to try to hold Silicon Valley to account—to get the social media companies to thin of themselves as informaiton utilities rather than misinformation utilities: Carole Cadwalladr: My TED Talk: How I Took on the Tech Titans in Their Lair: "Facebook had been 'warned' beforehand. And within minutes of stepping off stage, I was told that its press team had already lodged an official complaint... raised a serious challenge to the talk to claim 'factual inaccuracies'.... What factual inaccuracies, we both wondered. 'Let’s see what they come back with in the morning', she said. Spoiler: they never did. That night, though, there was what was described to me as 'an emergency dinner' between Anderson and a cadre of senior Facebook executives. They were very angry, my spies told me. But Anderson, one of the most thoughtful people in tech, seemed unruffled. 'There’s always been a strict church and state separation between sponsors and editorial', he said. 'And these are important conversations we need to have. There’s a lot of people here who are very upset about what has happened to the internet. They want to take it back and we have to start figuring out how'. At the end of my talk, he invited Zuckerberg or anyone else at Facebook to come and respond. Spoiler: they never did...