Homer: What We Owe Exiles: "We live at a great distance from others amid the much-sounding sea,/Far way, and no other mortals visit us./But this man who has wandered here, who is so ill-starred,/It is right to care for him now. For all are from Zeus,/The strangers and the beggars, and our gift is small but dear to them./Come, handmaidens, give the stranger food and drink;/Bathe him in the river, where there is shelter from the wind...

