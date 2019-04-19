"Unexpected Convergers" since World War II
What countries outside of those already-rich Anglo-Saxon settler colonies and the North Atlantic economies have "converged" or are "converging". What are the "unexpected converters:? These:
High-Income Non-North Atlantic Convergers: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan:
Middle-Income Convergers: Mauritius, Turkey, Chile, Malaysia, Botswana, China:
Still-Poor Convergers: Cabo Verde, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Bangladesh:
