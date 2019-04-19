"Unexpected Convergers" since World War II

Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
What countries outside of those already-rich Anglo-Saxon settler colonies and the North Atlantic economies have "converged" or are "converging". What are the "unexpected converters:? These:

 

High-Income Non-North Atlantic Convergers: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan:

Singapore US

South Korea US

Japan US

 

Middle-Income Convergers: Mauritius, Turkey, Chile, Malaysia, Botswana, China:

Mauritius US

Turkey US

Chile US

Malaysia US

Botswana US

China US

Thailand US

 

Still-Poor Convergers: Cabo Verde, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Bangladesh:

Cabo Verde US

Sri Lanka US

Indonesia US

India US

Vietnam US

#highlighted #econmicgrowth #economichistory

