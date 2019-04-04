...For instance, nowadays JG proponents say the program eliminates the “reserve army” of the unemployed even though Wray clearly said in 1997 that it does not eliminate the reserve army. It’s the same program, but the exact opposite messaging. The left in particular seems especially vulnerable to people tricking them via adopting their rhetorical, aesthetic, and symbolic affinities.

The other source of confusion is that the most recent JG proposals have used 15 as the JG wage. This confuses people because they don’t realize that the 15 wage has been selected because it is intended to be the US minimum wage. So it still is a minimum-wage make-work job program like always, but because the JG program is being implemented alongside a minimum wage hike, they are able to cloud the issue and get people focused on the wage hike, not the program itself, which again remains a minimum-wage, dead-end make-work program.

As you can probably tell, I don’t find this agenda at all interesting. In regular countries, unemployed people get a welfare income (aka unemployment benefits) and help from active labor market policies. That’s a better life than toiling under workfare...