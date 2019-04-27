...Number one... Bitfinex, iFinex, BFXNA, BFXWW are operated by the same small group... registered in the... British Virgin Islands... do not have a... license to engage in virtual currency business in New York.... Number two... both Bitfinex and Tether held accounts at two New York-based banks.... Number three... Bitfinex... relies on having sufficient US dollar deposits on hand to fill withdrawal orders.... Number four... the OAG suspects that the Bitfinex groups still allowed US and New-York-based ECPs to transact on the platform, as well as New-York based individuals.

Moving on to Tether... Tether has long maintained that every dollar's worth of Tether in circulation is matched by a dollar they hold securely in a reserve somewhere in the world. And yet, much of the crypto world has long speculated that there is not sufficient proof that this is really the case.... Our blogging friend Bitfinexed noticed that the description of how Tether manages its reserves had changed on their website... all but admitted that its Tether reserves were potentially being used as a slush fun... de facto admitted that it was operating as an unlicensed bank, since the only entities usually allowed to lend out depositor funds to third parties without depositors knowing the full details of where the funds are going—while maintaining the promise of par value redemption to depositors—are licensed banking institutions....

By mid-2018 Bitfinex was having real trouble honouring withdrawal requests because Crypto Capital had failed to honour its agreements with Bitfinex/Tether.... Rumours started to circulate that Bitfinex/Tether were insolvent.... Bitfinex employees had been writing distressed messages to Crypto Capital, in a bid to get the money out and processed, such as the quote at the top... as well as: "Is there any way we can get money from you? Tether or any other form? Apart with Crypto Capital we are running low on cash reserves." And then: "Please help." Eventually, Crypto Capital claimed they couldn't send the money because 851m of it had been seized by government authorities in Portugal, Poland and the United States. This, however, was also not true....

By February 2019 Bitfinex decided it would have to structure itself a loan from the Tether reserves.... But... it emerged Bitfinex had already drawn on Tether's reserves to the tune of 625m in November 2018.... By late December 2018... Bitfinex... had become concerned that the Crypto Capital sums had actually been lost to a fraud, rather than seized by authorities. It was at this point that the executives decided to engineer a secured revolving line of credit of up to 900m on commercially reasonable terms from Tether to Bitfinex.... On March 27, executives initiated a transaction debiting 625m from Tether's Crypto Capital account and crediting the equivalent Bitfinex account.... Engaging in such transactions without a banking license is pushing the boundaries of legal financial activity. Doing so and not disclosing what you're doing to customers is positively not in the realms of compliant activity...