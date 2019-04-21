...We need more narratives that are about climate change. People are being affected and displaced by the effects of climate change right now—all these things are stories that need to be told in fiction and in nonfiction.... It’s harder to represent things that are seemingly slower moving and more abstract.... We don’t know how the show is going to end, but if they beat the White Walkers, that seems like a simplistic and optimistic resolution to this narrative, and if there’s a grim apocalyptic defeat of humanity by the White Walkers, then that would also be giving in to despair. So I don’t know what the politically correct way of narrating through the allegory of the White Walkers would look like...