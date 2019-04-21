Spencer Strub: Why it Matters ‘Game of Thrones’ Is a Climate-Change Story: "The Cersei Lannister story is a good stand-in for the fossil-fuel-funded congresspeople".... The wildlings are stand-ins for frontline communities impacted by extreme weather... the narrative of displacement and migration.... People make meaning out of the books and the show, and that is not limited by the author’s intentions. I think that this is one of the ways that Game of Thrones’ is mobilized into contemporary political discourse...
...We need more narratives that are about climate change. People are being affected and displaced by the effects of climate change right now—all these things are stories that need to be told in fiction and in nonfiction.... It’s harder to represent things that are seemingly slower moving and more abstract.... We don’t know how the show is going to end, but if they beat the White Walkers, that seems like a simplistic and optimistic resolution to this narrative, and if there’s a grim apocalyptic defeat of humanity by the White Walkers, then that would also be giving in to despair. So I don’t know what the politically correct way of narrating through the allegory of the White Walkers would look like...
#noted