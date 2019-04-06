Umair Haque: Why the Anglo World is Collapsing: "How the Dunces of Modern History Ended Up Being Us: You and me. The Anglos. I think that we have to confront a difficult truth. One that’s especially difficult for me, as an Anglo, an English-speaker, and maybe for you, too. Our societies are not looking like they are going to make it. Take a hard look at America and Britain. Do these seem like sane, enlightened, thinking societies to you anymore? Or just places where the most aggressively ignorant, cruel, and abusive rise to the top—cheered on by people who wish they were the most aggressively ignorant, cruel, and abusive?...