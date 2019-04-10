Martin Wolf: Xi Jinping’s China Seeks to be Rich and Communist: "President’s ambitions rely on avoiding ‘middle-income trap’ and placating a more demanding populace.... If... China... succeed[ed] in becoming rich, while its political system stayed much the same....Sustained growth of real GDP per head at 4 per cent a year over another generation.... Its economy would then be far bigger than those of the US and EU combined. This would be a new world. Yet is it a plausible one?...
...South Korea is, after all, the only sizeable country to have moved from low-income to high-income status over two generations. To achieve this, China’s party-state must prove able to reach high levels of government performance and the Chinese economy able to attain high-income levels of prosperity, without succumbing to demands for greater accountability from a population that would, by then, be prosperous, urbanised, highly educated and demanding. Moreover, this must also happen without the unmanageable splits in the party elite that destroyed the Soviet Union....
>[Could] Chinese communism succeed?... The party-state has proved astonishingly flexible and pragmatic... the deep roots of bureaucratic absolutism... the party’s claim to have redeemed the nation from poverty and victimhood.... The marriage of party to nationalism is a potent fount of legitimacy.... The drive towards education and entrepreneurship... greatly increases the likelihood of achieving prosperity.... Transform[ing] modern technology into a system of comprehensive surveillance.... Recent economic and political failures of the high-income democracies: the global financial crisis; declining productivity growth; the tendency to choose incompetent leaders (such as US president Donald Trump) and doomed causes (such as Brexit). For a huge number of Chinese... to risk domestic political stability for today’s versions of democracy, not least the west’s rejection of the pragmatic competence on which China’s progress is based, will seem foolhardy...
