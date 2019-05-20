Ezra Klein: 2020 Democrats Need a Power Agenda, Not Just a Policy Agenda: "Concentration of power is the problem, so redistribution of power is the policy.... The Roosevelt Institute’s manifesto-ish new paper, 'New Rules For The 21st Century: Corporate Power, Public Power, and the Future of the American Economy'.... Concentration of power is the problem, so redistribution of power is the policy.... TThe traditional economic analysis is that growth comes from innovation, innovation comes from competitive markets, and competitive markets come from government getting the hell out of the way. The Roosevelt authors say we’ve gotten that dead wrong. Yes, growth comes from innovation, and innovation comes from competitive markets, but competitive markets—be they economic or political—don’t come from a laissez-faire government. They come from policymakers breaking up concentrations of power, because the last thing power wants is competition...