Adam Smith: An Inquiry Into the Nature and Causes of The Wealth Of Nations: "The first duty of the sovereign... protecting the society from... other independent societies... by means of a military force.... The second duty... of protecting... every member... from the injustice or oppression of every other member.... The third... of erecting and maintaining... institutions and... public works... in the highest degree advantageous... [but] of such a nature, that the profit could never repay the expense to any individual, or small number of individuals.... [These] works and institutions... are chiefly for facilitating the commerce of the society, and... promoting the instruction of the people.... Of the public Works and Institutions for facilitating the Commerce of the Society.... Of the Expense of the Institution for the Education of Youth.... Of the Expense of the Institutions for the Instruction of People of all Ages... chiefly those for religious instruction...