...Marcus Ball is pursuing a criminal charge of misconduct in a public office against the Conservative MP over the £350m figure emblazoned on a red bus used by the Vote Leave campaign. He has raised almost £200,000 by crowdfunding the legal action and last Thursday his lawyers asked Westminster Magistrates’ Court to issue a summons that Mr Johnson should appear in court to answer the allegation.... Lewis Power QC, acting for Mr Ball, told the court that the proposed prosecution was not a 'political stunt' or about Brexit but was about the behaviour of those in public office. Adrian Darbishire QC, acting for Mr Johnson, has previously told the court that his client 'absolutely denied' that he had acted in an improper or dishonest manner at any time. He argued that the proposed prosecution would be a misapplication of the law because the criminal offence of misconduct in public office is 'confined to serious abuse of state power'...