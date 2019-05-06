What is the status of this Adolf Hitler quote? It is reported by Hermann Rauschning, whom as I recall may not be the most reliable of sources. Or he may be: his principal critics appear to be Nazis and holocaust deniers, after all: Adolf Hitler: We Socialize Human Beings: ""The people about us are unaware of what is really happening to them. They gaze fascinated at one or two familiar superficialities, such as possessions and income and rank and other outworn conceptions. As long as these are kept intact, they are quite satisfied. But in the meantime they have entered a new relation; a powerful social force has caught them up. They themselves are changed. What are ownership and income to that? Why need we trouble to socialize banks and factories? We socialize human beings...