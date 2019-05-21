Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Fairly Recently: Must- and Should-Reads, and Writings... (May 21, 2019)

Ben Thompson: China, Leverage, and Values: "Tim Culpan declared at Bloomberg that The Tech Cold War Has Begun.... 'We can now expect China to redouble efforts to roll out a homegrown smartphone operating system, design its own chips, develop its own semiconductor technology (including design tools and manufacturing equipment), and implement its own technology standards. This can only accelerate the process of creating a digital iron curtain that separates the world into two distinct, mutually exclusive technological spheres...

#noted

Posted on May 21, 2019 in #noted

Comments