Comment of the Day: Howard: "As a white male who graduated high school in Allentown, PA in 1970, I have often noted that while I went to college and forged a reasonably well paid career as a consultant, the white males like me who didn't go to college expected to find life-long work and reasonable pay at Bethlehem Steel, Mack Truck, or the Western Electric Plant. All those jobs are long, long gone. While the area has been lucky enough to have seen big growth in healthcare, my high school classmates have had little but struggle, and I wouldn't be surprised if some good number of them were now Trumpists. That all said, i'm not sure baby boomers were scarred by the inflation monster: i think fed economists were scarred by the inflation monster, which is what produced years and years of pretending that a hard ceiling was merely a target...