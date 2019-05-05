Comment of the Day: Robert Waldmann: May 3, 2019: Weekly Forecasting Update: Little Change: "I can't insert a figure here, so the very few points of raw data are here ,https://rjwaldmann.blogspot.com/2019/05/g-and-gdp-update.html> or do click here or other bears will be angry https://angrybearblog.com/2019/05/fiscal-policy-and-gdp-2019-update.html I don't see anything funny happening in the past 8 quarters which isn't fit almost perfectly using the assumption that the government spending multiplier is 1.5 and nothing else matters...