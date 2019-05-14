John Authers: Federal Reserve Interest-Rate Cut Odds Drop: "Male employment is clearly lower.... The recovery... has still left male unemployment worse than at any point post-war before the Great Recession. So yes, the macro-data do indeed suggest that there are many men who are less productive than their fathers, and have reason to feel angry. That said, women have reason for unhappiness as well.... Women are still putting up with [non-]employment rates 10 points higher than for men. And so it does indeed seem possible, from my extremely swift look at the top-down data, that gender dynamics help explain why improving employment is not making many Americans happier...