Potemkin factories in Wisconsin: Josh Dzieza: Foxconn Is Confusing Tthehe Hell Out of Wisconsin: "Last summer, Foxconn announced a barrage of new projects in Wisconsin — so we went looking for them: It was summer in Wisconsin, and Foxconn seemed to be everywhere. But also: nowhere at all.... The trade war with China still looms, and Trump has personally called Foxconn CEO Terry Gou when the company wavers. This time, Foxconn can’t simply vanish without risking a backlash, but it also makes no sense for it to build what it initially promised. Shih thinks Foxconn is still figuring out what it’s going to do and that the infrastructure development, political attention, and insistence on a factory is painting the company into a corner...