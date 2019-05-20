What does the left—the Democratic—wing of the Democratic Party find itself reading this winter? Well, it looks like it is reading, in part, me and my coauthor Steve Cohen. Admittedly, "tells much of the same story... in language even more accessible and unobjectionable to mainstream and centrist audiences" is not the most enthusiastic endorsement I have ever had. But I will take what I can get:

Demond Drummer: New Consensus Reading List: "A new consensus in economic thought is emerging.... This reading list is designed with the goals of winning over people who–whether they’re progressives or centrists–are still entrenched in the old consensus of neoliberalism, and also providing converts with a deeper understanding of various aspects of the new consensus.... Bad Samaritans [by]... Ha-Joon Chang.... Concrete Economics [by Steve Cohen and Bard DeLong].... Made in the USA ... [by] Vaclav Smil.... Mariana Mazzucato _The Entrepreneurial State.... Kate Raworth['s] Doughnut Economics.... Rana Foroohar... _Makers and Takers.... [Invisible Hands by Kim Phillips-Fein.... Mariana Mazzucato and Michael Jacobs [Rethinking Capitalism].... Ha-Joon Chang [Economics].... Justin Yifu Lin [Against the Consensus].... The Public Banking Solution [by] Ellen Brown.... Ann Pettifor [The Production of Money].... The End of Alchemy by [Mervyn King].... Martin Wolf [The Shifts and the Shocks].... Mohamed El-Erian [The Only Game in Town].... +Freedom’s Forge [by Arthur Herman].... Mark Wilson’s Destructive Creation.... [When Small States Make Big Leaps) by Darius Ornston].... The Park Chung Hee Era [by Byung-Kook Kim and Ezra Vogel].... MITI and teh Japanese Miracle [by Chalmers Johnson].... Why Europe Grew Rich and Asia Did Not [by Prassanan Parthasarathi]...