Nice to finally see the red-meat throwing Republican senators admit that those of their Democratic colleagues who voted for ObamaCare created something that has, on balance, been a good thing for America. May their consciences weigh on them every morning when they ask themselves why they didn't do this ten year ago: Tony Leys: "Grassley, who opposed Obamacare, isn’t now pressing to replace it. 'Quite obviously, more people have health insurance than would otherwise have it, so you got to look at it as positive', he says. via @pw_cunningham...