How did I miss this before? Kate Bahn about how it really is the case that holders of H-1 and H-2 visas really are close to indentured servants—and suffer for it: Kate Bahn: The Search for and Hiring of Guest Workers in the United States Displays the Complexity of Market Concentration and Monopsony Power: "Eric M. Gibbons... Allie Greenman... Peter Norlander... and Todd Sorensen... monopsonistic effects for workers who are employed under guest worker visas such as H-1 and H-2... review lawsuits against employers of guest workers and confirm widely held beliefs about wage theft and abusive employment... The four researchers exploit the application process to the U.S. Department of Labor for guest worker visas to estimate employer concentration for guest workers and how this affects wages.... Guest workers are in a more concentrated set of occupations than the overall U.S. labor market, with more than a third of them working in computer and mathematical occupations on H-1B visas and nearly half working in building, grounds cleaning, and maintenance on H-2B visas... Herfindahl-Hirschman Index...is sufficiently high to warrant U.S. Department of Justice scrutiny of mergers in these sectors of the U.S. economy...