Trump's policies are not boosting economic growth. So the Trumpists—paid, and those who hope to cash in—are preparing the battlespace by arguing that economic growth isn't a good thing anyway—just as we have shifted from "no collusion!" to "collusion isn't illegal!" To his honor, Michael Strain pushes back:

Michael Strain: Right-Wing Populists Are Wrong About Economic Growth - Bloomberg: "Oren Cass... the Manhattan Institute... argues that the results from decades of policies designed to encourage GDP growth are 'embarrassing' and have 'steered the nation off course'. Michael Anton... Claremont... questioning the presumption that technological and economic progress is desirable and that innovation is 'per se good.... [But] growth doesn’t just help low-income and working-class households in the short term. Over longer periods, seemingly small changes in the growth rate have large consequences.... A rising tide does not lift all boats equally, and it doesn’t lift them instantaneously. But over time, all boats do rise considerably...