A panel led by Jason Furman. Predictable rules, platform regulation—a "code of conduct for the most significant digital platforms", treating them as essential services—plus ensuring data mobility and open standards are essential for the creation of a digital economy in which competition and innovation can produce large benefits. Unfortunately, none of those are in the financial interest of current tech shareholders or their lobbyists: HM Treasury: Unlocking Digital Competition, Report of the Digital Competition Expert Panel: "An independent report on the state of competition in digital markets, with proposals to boost competition and innovation for the benefit of consumers and businesses.... Chaired by former Chief Economist to President Obama, Professor Jason Furman, the Panel makes recommendations for changes to the UK’s competition framework that are needed to face the economic challenges posed by digital markets...