Masoud Mohseni, Patrick Rebentrost, Seth Lloyd, and Alán Aspuru-Guzik: Environment-Assisted Quantum Walks in Photosynthetic Energy Transfer: "Energy transfer within photosynthetic systems can display quantum effects such as delocalized excitonic transport. Recently, direct evidence of long-lived coherence has been experimentally demonstrated for the dynamics of the Fenna-Matthews-Olson (FMO) protein complex.... We demonstrate that for the FMO complex an effective interplay between free Hamiltonian and thermal fluctuations in the environment leads to a substantial increase in energy transfer efficiency from about 70% to 99%...