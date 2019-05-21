:I. W. Gabriel Selassie: Abram Lincoln Harris Jr. (1899-1963): "Abram Lincoln Harris, Jr., the grandson of slaves, was the first nationally recognized black economist... a Marxist.... The Black Worker was recognized as the foundation for future economic histories and assessments of the black condition. The Negro as Capitalist argued that non-racial economic reforms were the key to solving black fiscal woes. He also argued that capitalism was morally bankrupt and that employing race consciousness as a strategic way to enlighten a public was self-defeating. W.E.B. DuBois described Harris as one of the 'Young Turks' who challenged the then existing historical theories about blacks in a capitalist society while insisting upon using modern social scientific methods to further his analyses of African American life...