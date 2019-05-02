In The Absence Of Global Warming Such a 95%-Ile Cyclone Would Have a Maximum Windspeed at Landfall of 210Km/Hr Rather than 240

In the absence of global warming such a 95%-ile cyclone would have a maximum windspeed at landfall of 220 km/hr rather than 240: Hilzoy: "'With winds expected to be 240 kilometers per hour (150 mph) at landfall,: Tropical Cyclone Fani would be the strongest storm to hit the region since a similar system struck Odisha in 1999, resulting in at least 10,000 deaths.... A storm surge in excess of 6.5 feet is likely to occur in some locations, with the surge affecting millions in low-lying areas. The Bay of Bengal is notorious for allowing storms like this one to pile huge amounts of water into highly populated areas'...