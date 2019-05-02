...Why are people willing to pay so much money for something that reduces their happiness? One possibility is that social media acts like an addictive drug—in fact, the people Allcott et al. paid to deactivate Facebook ended up using it less after the experiment was over.... Daniel J. Benjamin, Ori Heffetz, Miles S. Kimball, and Alex Rees-Jones found that on surveys, people usually predict that the things they say they’d pay money for would also boost their happiness—but not always.

So what should society do about the disconnect between utility and happiness?... Basing policy on happiness surveys might also be a mistake if these surveys aren’t good measures of true happiness. Such surveys might reflect cultural expectations.... But it also unwise to simply dismiss the disconnect between happiness and utility simply because happiness is hard to measure. If people are consistently making mistakes that lead to a less happy society, it’s a problem that should be addressed. Bentham and the original utilitarians would demand no less....