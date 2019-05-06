Leo Strauss (1933): To Karl Lowith: "I will also spend my second year in Paris.... I have major 'competition': the entire German-Jewish intellectual proletariat is assembled here. It’s terrible-I’d rather just run back to Germany. But here’s the catch.... I see no acceptable possibility of living under the swastika, i.e., under a symbol that says nothing more to me than: you and your ilk, you are physei subhumans and therefore justly pariahs. There is in this case just one solution. We must repeat: we, “men of science,”-as our predecessors in the Arab Middle Ages called themselves-non habemus locum manentem, sed quaerimus.… And, what concerns this matter: the fact that the new right-wing Germany does not tolerate us says nothing against the principles of the right. To the contrary: only from the principles of the right, that is from fascist, authoritarian and imperial principles, is it possible with seemliness, that is, without resort to the ludicrous and despicable appeal to the droits imprescriptibles de l’homme to protest against the shabby abomination...