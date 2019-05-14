Chris Lee: Photons Dance Along A Line Of Superconducting Qubits: "Computation relies on more than just having and preserving qubits; you also need to control their interactions.... Nature beat us to it Perhaps the most interesting part of random walk quantum computers is that they already exist, and we would not exist if it didn't work.... Photosynthesis works because light creates a quantum particle called an exciton that has to travel to a reaction center before it decays away to nothing. The only way that it can do this is by traveling all possible paths simultaneously. Through the power of constructive interference (or, if you prefer, quantum computing), the exciton survives about a 1,000 times longer than it would otherwise be expected to, allowing it to reach the reaction center. Since photosynthesis takes place at room temperature, it gives me hope that, eventually, the quantum computer will move out of the helium dilution fridge...