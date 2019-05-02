Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Me Donate Archives Highlighted Teaching micro.blog Github RSS Twitter
In The Absence Of Global Warming Such a 95%-Ile Cyclone Would Have a Maximum Windspeed at Landfall of 210Km/Hr Rather than 240

Staying silent on Moore was, I think, a damaging vice signal—and a lot of people were willing to send it...

Preview of Test

Professional Republican economists against Moore: Mankiw. Professional Republicans for Moore: Lindsey, Siegel, Taylor (secondhand). Staying silent on Moore was, I think, a damaging vice signal—and a lot of people were willing to send it. Opposing Moore was not a virtue signal or even an exercise of virtue but rather a no-brainer: only Mankiw would do it: Reuters: Moore Withdraws for Consideration from Fed Post: Trump - Reuters: "U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to fill a seat on the Federal Reserve has withdrawn from consideration... Trump said on Twitter.... Just hours earlier, Moore had told Bloomberg TV that he was “all in” and that he expected to be nominated within three weeks...

#noted

Posted on May 02, 2019 at 10:07 in #noted | | Comments (0)

Comments