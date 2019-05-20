I would not say that new technologies were "geared toward maintaining the role of human labor in value creation". I would say that new technologies required microcontrollers—and the human brain was the only available microcontroller—and software 'bots to manage materials and information flows—and the human brain provided the only available 'bot hardware. Now neither of these are the case:

Daron Acemoglu and Pascual Restrepo: The Revolution Need Not Be Automated: "For centuries after the Industrial Revolution, automation did not hinder wage and employment growth, because it was accompanied by new technologies geared toward maintaining the role of human labor in value creation. But in the era of artificial intelligence, it will be up to policymakers to ensure that the pattern continues...