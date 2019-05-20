A Year Ago on Equitable Growth: Twenty Worthy Reads from the Week Before May 24, 2018

Fifteen Things Worthy Not at Equitable Growth:

Once again, from the University of Oregon, Mark Thoma's Economists' View continues to be the single best link aggregator in economic policy and theoretical economics: read him, and the things he links to, and in addition read:

If you are in search of a very shrewd and informative take on the global tech industry, you ought to be reading—and perhaps subscribing—to the extremely sharp: Ben Thompson: Stratechery: "On the business, strategy, and impact of technology..."

Interesting notes on how http://twitter.com has degraded the quality of the public sphere because of (1) the addictive immediacy of its call-and-response, parry-and-thrust; (2) its counterproductive extreme brevity; and (3) its failure to invest in proper twitter aggregation tools can be found as asides in Paul Krugman: Opinion | Monopsony, Rigidity, and the Wage Puzzle...

Women's and Children's Liberation Front Edition: These effects are remarkably large. Yugely large. And they have held u- to everything statistical that has been thrown at them: Martha Bailey: More Power to the Pill: The Impact of Contraceptive Freedom on Women's Labor Supply: "The release of Enovid in 1960, the first birth control pill, afforded U. S. women unprecedented freedom to plan childbearing and their careers. This paper uses plausibly exogenous variation in state consent laws to evaluate the causal impact of the pill on the timing of first births and extent and intensity of women's labor-force participation. The results suggest that legal access to the pill before age 21 significantly reduced the likelihood of a first birth before age 22, increased the number of women in the paid labor force, and raised the number of annual hours worked..."

Ralph Atkins and David Crow: Top Novartis lawyer quits after payments to Trump aide: "Felix Ehrat to ‘take personal responsibility’ for agreement with Michael Cohen.... Mr Jimenez said. 'We should have considered the reputational risk over the financial risk, and we should have just ended the contract right then, pretty much no matter what it was going to cost us. But we didn’t do that'..."

Daniel Schneider, Kristen Harknett, and Matthew Stimpson: What Explains the Decline in First Marriage in the United States? Evidence from the Panel Study of Income Dynamics, 1969 to 2013: "Us[ing] individual and contextual measures of employment and incarceration to predict transitions to first marriage in the Panel Study of Income Dynamics (1969–2013)... [we] find that men's reduced economic prospects and increased risk of incarceration contributed... although these basic measures... cannot explain the entire decline...

I need to understand China. Martin Wolf tries to help: Martin Wolf: How the Beijing elite sees the world: "Seven propositions our interlocutors made to us..."

Best shadow graduation speech I have seen in quite a while: Simon Kuper: My life tips for graduates: embrace your ignorance: "You are graduating almost entirely ignorant. This isn’t your fault...

David Glasner: On Equilibrium in Economic Theory: "F. A. Hayek... first articulated the concept... three noteworthy, but very different, versions... (1) an equilibrium of plans, prices, and expectations, (2) temporary equilibrium, and (3) rational-expectations equilibrium.... Hicks’s concept of temporary equilibrium... provides an important bridge connecting the pure hypothetical equilibrium of correct expectations and perfect consistency of plans with the messy real world in which expectations are inevitably disappointed and plans... revised.... Temporary-equilibrium... provide[s] the conceptual tools with which to understand how financial crises can occur and... be propagated.... The Lucasian idea of rational expectations... simply assumes away the problem of plan expectational consistency with which Hayek, Hicks and Radner and others who developed the idea of intertemporal equilibrium were so profoundly concerned..."

Ann Marie Marciarille: The Future of Freestanding ERs: "We have some 500 freestanding ERs... 80... in Texas, predominantly in urban areas.... Freestanding ERS come in... hospital-affiliated and non-hospital affiliated. The latter are not bound by federal EMTALA.... Why not have a freestanding hospital-affiliated ER in such close proximity to a hospital based ER? Customers will prefer the easier access of the satellite ER and, eventually, sort themselves by severity between the two ERs, leaving a distorted severity mix and payor mix. And hospital affiliated ERS will not like being left only with the more demanding, though not necessarily more richly reimbursed, cases..."

Brad DeLong (2007): A Teaching Note: The Gordon Equation, Earnings Yields, and Stock Returns: For ρ=0—when there is no difference between the market and the internal rate of return—then simply: r = E/P. For θ=1—when there are no retained earnings—then simply: r = E/P...

Why the Trump administration is wrong in thinking our trade deficit with China means we would "win" a trade war: Paul Krugman: Why a Trade War With China Isn’t “Easy to Win”: "It goes without saying that Trump is wrong about the economics of bilateral trade imbalances. But he’s also wrong about the political economy.... The political economy of trade is... mercantilist... driven largely by producer interests.... The genius of the postwar international trading system was that it harnessed this special-interest reality.... [But] in an era of complex international value chains... producers should care about... not how much they export but how much income they derive from exporting..."

Very good people working hard to explain Germany today. But put me down as suspecting strongly that not stressing the benefits of joining the euro at an undervalued parity leads this effort to be a Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark: Dalia Marin: Explaining Germany’s exceptional recovery: "Germany has transformed itself from ‘the sick man of Europe’ to an ‘economic superstar’, accounting for almost 8% of world exports. This column introduces a new VoxEU eBook that explores how Germany‘s extraordinary recovery came about. The contributors to the eBook find that changes in the labour market institutions and in firms’ business models as a result of trade liberalistion with Eastern Europe after the fall of communism explain Germany’s exceptional export performance. They also explain why Germany absorbed the 'China shock' more easily than other countries and why globalisation did not contribute to the rise in voting for the far right in Germany..."

The person who may well be the leading candidate for the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (although I would prefer Christie Romer: being dead-on right in public in 2009-2010 should get you promoted to something): Mary Daly: Economics is falling behind Stem on diversity: "The discipline must stop treating women as if they were rare birds..."