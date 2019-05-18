Weekend Reading: The Downfall of Mother Bank

Draw'd off from Natur by Zek Downing, Neffu to Major Jack Downing

Printed & Publd by H.R. Robinson, 52 Courtlandt St., N. York

President Andrew Jackson: Major Jack Downing. I must act in this case with energy and decision. You see the downfall of the party engine and corrupt monopoly!!

Order for the Removal of the Public Money Deposited in the UNITED STATES BANK

Jack Downing: Hurrah! Feneral! If this don't beat skunkin I'm a nigger; only see that varmint Nick how spry he is. He runs along like Weatherfield Hog with an onion in his mouth.

No more fees to be obtained here! I move we adjourn, sine die!

Fees

Daniel Webster: There is a tide in the affairs of men, as Shakespeare says, and so my dear Clay, look out for yourself.

Henry Clay: Help me up! Webster! Or I shall lose my stakes!

Kentucky

Burrow under the Mammoths here, Sila!

Boston Courier, ALbany Gazette Evening Star, Columbian Sentinel, Journal of Commerce, Commercial Advertiser, New York American, Pennsylvanian, United States Gazette, National Gazette

Nichols Biddle: It is time for me to resign my presidency

Salary 6000, Preointing expenses 80000, Courier and Enquirer 52000