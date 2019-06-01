...We can see how and why it is wrong by looking at two apparently minor historical inaccuracies in the movie which, when we consider them, open up to reveal major problems in the narrative.

1) Churchill moving into 10 Downing Street upon becoming PM. It’s the occasion for a completely cringeworthy scene where Churchill’s family gather around and say haha, pop is an abusive bastard whom we’ve all enabled but now it’s going to be worth it! (I paraphrase, but not much.) Churchill didn’t move into number 10 on becoming PM. He remained in Admiralty House until mid-June. Roy Jenkins points out this was, in part, out of consideration for the toppled Neville Chamberlain. In DARKEST HOUR, Churchill moves immediately into no. 10, and also later in the war cabinet rooms literally makes Chamberlain move seats. He is, as I say, a boor. In real life, Churchill was careful of Chamberlain and showed diplomacy, because in real life Churchill was not a fool and understood politics.

2) Churchill talking to FDR on the telephone. That telephone didn’t yet exist. Churchill and FDR were communicating by encoded telegram—and had been, rather against protocol, since before Churchill became PM. In real life, during the time covered by DARKEST HOUR, they had to suspend these telegraphic communications because the Brits discovered a US code clerk had been leaking them to Nazi agents. They put that code clerk in jail, and tried very hard to keep the episode secret, because both FDR and Churchill knew that FDR had been defying the spirit of US neutrality law by assisting Britain. Both of them knew that FDR had been straining the law and political common sense (remember, in 1940 he was running for a unique 3rd term as president) by assisting Britain. But in the film, the (historically impossible) conversation makes it seem as if FDR was resisting offering aid to Britain.....

The movie has to get Dunkirk wrong also, making it seem like it’s the result of some mystical synergy between Churchill and the seagoing British people. It wasn’t—Nolan got that right—it was largely a British military operation. Something like 2/3 of the soldiers rescued off Dunkirk went off on a Royal Navy ship, not a civilian craft. But it wouldn’t suit the movie’s politics to show the Royal Navy functioning; the institutions all have to be against Churchill until he shouts elegantly at them.