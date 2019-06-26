A Year Ago on Equitable Growth: Fifteen Worthy Reads from around June 28, 2018

Worthy Reads Elsewhere:

Stan Collender: @thebudgetguy

Lee McIntyre: "Cognitive scientists recommend using a 'truth sandwich' to report lies: Say the truth, then show the liar telling the lie, then fact check it. Otherwise the well known 'repetition effect' allows the news media to be used to amplify lies..."

Eliana Johnson and Annie Karni: Nielsen becomes face of Trump’s border separations: "Kelly’s status in the White House has changed in recent months, and he and the president are now seen as barely tolerating one another. According to four people close to Kelly, the former Marine general has largely yielded his role as the enforcer in the West Wing as his relationship with Trump has soured. While Kelly himself once believed he stood between Trump and chaos, he has told at least one person close to him that he may as well let the president do what he wants, even if it leads to impeachment—at least this chapter of American history would come to a close..."

Kevin Drum: We Need to Figure Out How to Fight Weaponized Disinformation – Mother Jones: "I’ve been blogging for 15 years, and there’s never been a day when I wanted to stop...

Maxine Berg (1980): The Machinery Question and the Making of Political Economy 1815-1848

Alexandra Petri: The Zuckerberg Hearings, Condensed: "Senator 1: Mr. Zuckerberg, we hear that you started Facebook in your dorm room...

Austin Frakt: Reagan, Deregulation and America's Exceptional Rise in Health Care Costs: "Why did American health care costs start skyrocketing compared with those of other advanced nations starting in the early 1980s?...

Jamie Powell: Who cares if Elon is incinerating capital?: "The great American railways provide a helpful illustration...

Will Wilkinson: Liberaltarianism: Back the Future: "Misean economics,... filtered through Ayn Rand and Murray Rothbard's peculiar views of rights and coercion...