"Unionization for me, but not for thee"—Jonah Peretti: Alexia Fernández Campbell: BuzzFeed News Walkout: "Managers at the popular news website, which employs more than 200 journalists in the US, have been fighting... about how many employees can join the bargaining unit, according to a statement BuzzFeed News Union shared with Vox.... BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti said the union won’t accept a proposal to define which positions would be part of the bargaining unit before recognition, and won’t agree to honor individual contracts while they negotiate a collective bargaining contract.... The company’s offer would recognize 77 journalists in the bargaining unit—far fewer than the union wants...

Jonah Peretti (2001): My Nike Media Adventuren: "As a challenge to Nike, I ordered a pair of shoes customized with the word 'sweatshop' Nike rejected my request... correspondence.... None of Nike’s messages addressed the company’s legendary labor abuses, and their avoidance of the issue created an impression even worse than an admission of guilt. In mid-January I forwarded the whole e-mail correspondence to a dozen friends, and since that time it has raced around the Internet, reaching millions of people...