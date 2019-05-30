...The governor of the Bank of England had no idea what was going on in the British economy in 2008 as the biggest recession in a hundred years hit. It turned out that when the U.S. sneezed, the U.K. caught pneumonia. Lord King even said this, sitting two seats from me, on the Sept. 11, 2008, a few days before the failure of Lehman Brothers, at another meeting of the Treasury Select Committee meeting: “I do not think we really know what will happen to unemployment. At least, the Almighty has not vouchsafed to me the path of unemployment data over the next year. He may have done to Danny, but he has not done to me.” The unemployment rate had increased from 5.2% in April 2008 to 6.0% in September 2008 and would reach 7.9% a year later. The right answer was that it was going to go up and by a lot...