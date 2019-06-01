Graydon Saunders: Some Assumptions About Cars: "Honda is leaving the UK for manufacturing purposes.... Cost scales with parts count, and the drive train parts count in electric drops a couple orders of magnitude.... Honda (and everybody else making cars) is sharply aware of this.... Given current Chinese policy (fairly close to 'electric or death'), the distance from Japan to China, and the fundamental impracticality of shipping anything but Veblen-good luxury vehicles globally in an electric car world, of course Honda is pulling out of Europe. Overall, this is a good thing; that's a good hint we're getting closer to the electric transition for personal vehicles...