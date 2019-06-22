Jerry Taylor: One (and Only One) Cheer for the Republican “Innovation” Answer to Climate Change: "Restless Republicans are (rightly) uncomfortable about allowing the planet to burn while their party doggedly maintains that nothing is happening. Alas, they’re also uncomfortable about imposing discernible economic costs on anyone, so technological 'innovation' via subsidies for favored low-carbon industries and increases in federal energy R&D has thus far been their policy response of choice.... But the Republican innovation agenda alone is not, in and of itself, a serious policy proposal. It is, perhaps, the prelude to a serious policy proposal.... If Republican rebels are prepared to accept the consensus within the climate science community, they need to... act even more aggressively... deploy zero-carbon energy technology right now.... Simon’s narrative about resource renewal only plays out when we’re dealing with tradable commodities in a free market economy where price signals are accurate and can do their job. And we don’t have those conditions when it comes to the atmosphere...