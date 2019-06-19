Federal Reserve Talking Points for Bloomberg: June 19, 2019

For ten years now, the Federal Reserve has:

And the result has been the worst economic recovery in American history. For example:

The unwillingness of the Federal Reserve to change its 2%-going-forward inflation target deprived the economy of the usual faster-than-trend bounce-back from the depths of a depression.

The Federal Reserve's decision to treat 2%-going-forward as a target rather than a ceiling left banks with little incentive to lend out the massive reserves that quantitative easing had led them to hold.

The Federal Reserve's mid-2010s decision to announce that the time of extraordinary support would soon end nearly brought on a recession.