I'm with "ignorant" rather than "willfully wrong" here, Eric: Eric Rauchway: "Ross Douthat says: 'The crisis of the 1930s ended happily for liberalism because a reactionary imperialist withstood Adolf Hitler and a revolutionary Bolshevik crushed him.' This argument is at best ignorant and incomplete, and at worst willfully wrong. If you... hear any of many edited versions of Churchill's great 'never surrender' speech, you might miss its major point, because often people cut it off after the words 'never surrender'. THAT'S NOT HOW THE SPEECH ENDS. The speech is directed at the administration and the radio audience across the ocean, in the United States... 'even if, which I do not for a moment believe, this Island or a large part of it were subjugated and starving, then our Empire beyond the seas, armed and guarded by the British Fleet, would carry on the struggle, until, in God’s good time, THE NEW WORLD, with all its power and might, steps forth to the rescue and the liberation of the old'. That speech is a plea for American materiel, inasmuch as much British materiel—'the first-fruits of all that our industry had to give'—was left on the beach at Dunkirk.... The 'reactionary imperialist' needed American aid.... Certain elements didn’t want him to have it... America First... portray[ed] Roosevelt as a warmonger... the Willkie campaign in 1940 followed suit.... The Nazis financed anti-Roosevelt propaganda in the US and even tried to set up a credible left alternative to him in the 1940 election, knowing that of all US politicians, Roosevelt was the worst news for them. Roosevelt, as you know, won reelection anyway—and shortly afterward... announced... lend-lease...