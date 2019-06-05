Oya Aktas (2015): Intellectual History of the Minimum Wage and Overtime: " This debate dates back to the early 20th century, before the minimum wage even existed in the United States and when overtime pay was unheard of.... Rapid industrialization created the Gilded Age of American wealth, and people credited the free market with their increased prosperity. But along with increasing growth, industrialization also sharpened economic inequalities.... Debates over hour and wage limits focused on which groups required labor protections and the best mechanisms for protecting these groups. Labor regulations began in the 1890s as state-level maximum hour and minimum wage protections, which the U.S. Supreme Court repeatedly struck down. Federal standards were not created until four decades later, when president Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his Secretary of Labor, Frances Perkins, guided the Federal Labor Standards Act into law.... This issue brief details the arguments that shaped hour and wage limits in the early 20th century...