Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Me Donate Archives Highlighted Teaching micro.blog Github RSS Twitter
June 28, 2019: Weekly Forecasting Update

It is macro: recession, weak recovery, catastrophe, and then superweak recovery...

I confess I do not get this from Paul Krugman.

Yes, the trade deficit crowds-out traditionally-male blue-collar import-substituting manufacturing jobs, but imports crowd-in traditionally-male blue-collar wholesale trade jobs, and finance traditionally-male blue-collar construction (and capital-goods manufacturing) jobs. If you look at all traditionally-male blue-collar—wholesale, construction, manufacturing, and mining)–what you get is not a story of the trade deficit, but rather a story of (a) macro shocks to aggregate demand, and (b) the long-run technology-and-preferences trend—some of which is automation.

NAFTA is nowhere.

The 2002-2007 bilateral-trade "China shock" is simply not a terribly big deal for the country as a whole: employment in traditionally-male blue-collar occupations was flat. A big deal for places that found their manufactures competing with new imports from China, yes. But not for blue-collar traditionally-male employment in the country as a whole.

For the country as a whole, it is aggregate demand—2001-3 recession, weak recovery, 2007-9 catastrophe, and then superweak recovery—with a supporting role for technology-and-preferences:

Https fred stlouisfed org graph graph id 577417 rn 817

Paul Krugman: "Yang asserts that automation destroyed lots of manufacturing in the midwest, [but] you don't have to be a protectionist to realize that the acceleration of job loss after 2000 was mainly about the surging trade deficit:

18 Paul Krugman on Twitter And while Yang asserts that automation destroyed lots of manufacturing in the midwest you don t have to be a protectionist to realize that the acceleration of job loss after 2000 was mainly about the surging

#noted #globaliation #macro #labormarket #equitablegrowth #riseoftherobots #highlighted
This File: https://www.bradford-delong.com/2019/06/it-is-aggregate-demandrecession-weak-recovery-catastrophe-and-then-superweak-recovery.html
Edit This File: https://www.typepad.com/site/blogs/6a00e551f08003883400e551f080068834/post/6a00e551f0800388340240a46b4bf8200c/edit
pdf: https://www.icloud.com/pages/0uI_a26DHDfJF66kv3wDVGpBw
Globalization, Trade, and Distribution: https://www.bradford-delong.com/globalization-trade-and-distribution.html

Posted on June 28, 2019 at 08:05 in #equitablegrowth, #globalization, #highlighted, #labormarket, #macro, #noted, #riseoftherobots | | Comments (3)

Comments