Jeremiah: 22: 12-10 KJV: Weekend Reading

..."For if ye do this thing indeed, then shall there enter in by the gates of this house kings sitting upon the throne of David, riding in chariots and on horses, he, and his servants, and his people. But if ye will not hear these words, I swear by myself", saith the Lord, "that this house shall become a desolation". For thus saith the Lord unto the king's house of Judah:

Thou art Gilead unto me, and the head of Lebanon: yet surely I will make thee a wilderness, and cities which are not inhabited. And I will prepare destroyers against thee, every one with his weapons: and they shall cut down thy choice cedars, and cast them into the fire. And many nations shall pass by this city, and they shall say every man to his neighbour, "Wherefore hath the Lord done thus unto this great city?" Then they shall answer: "Because they have forsaken the covenant of the Lord their God, and worshipped other gods, and served them". Weep ye not for the dead, neither bemoan him: but weep sore for him that goeth away: for he shall return no more, nor see his native country...