...Let's warm up. A lot of jurisdictions legalizing weed. Liberalism itself run reefermad? Nope, people deciding dope isn't so harmful. Let's run through a quick history of attitudes towards the gays, and what to do about it. 1. They are the worst -> treat them the worst. 2. They are pretty bad -> treat them pretty bad. 3. They are kinda bad -> treat them kinda bad. 4. They are tolerable -> discriminate against them. 5. They are fine people -> discriminate against them a bit less. 6. We have so much respect for them it would wound us deeply if people thought we wanted to treat them unfairly in the least -> still discriminate against them. The gays have never had it so good as 6, but the arguments against them are worse than ever. In a sense. More facially unreasonable....