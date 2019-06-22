Liveblogging: The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle: The Fall of the Western Roman Empire

The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle (J.A. Giles and J. Ingram trans.): The Arrival of the Saxons: "A.D. 423. This year Theodosius the younger succeeded to the empire...

...A.D. 429. This year Bishop Palladius was sent from Pope Celestinus to the Scots, that he might establish their faith.

A.D. 430. This year Patricius was sent from Pope Celestinus to preach baptism to the Scots.

A.D. 435. This year the Goths sacked the city of Rome; and never since have the Romans reigned in Britain. This was about eleven hundred and ten winters after it was built. They reigned altogether in Britain four hundred and seventy winters since Gaius Julius first sought that land.

A.D. 443. This year sent the Britons over sea to Rome, and begged assistance against the Picts; but they had none, for the Romans were at war with Attila, king of the Huns. Then sent they to the Angles, and requested the same from the nobles of that nation.

A.D. 444. This year died St. Martin.

A.D. 448. This year John the Baptist showed his head to two monks, who came from the eastern country to Jerusalem for the sake of prayer, in the place that whilom was the palace of Herod...