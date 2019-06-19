Liveblogging: The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle: The Slightly Later Church, and the Flavian and Antonine Empire

The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle (J.A. Giles and J. Ingram trans.): The Slightly Later Church, and the Flavian and Antonine Empire: "A.D. 81. This year Titus came to the empire, after Vespasian, who said that he considered the day lost in which he did no good...

...A.D. 83. This year Domitian, the brother of Titus, assumed the government.

A.D. 84. This year John the evangelist in the island Patmos wrote the book called "The Apocalypse".

A.D. 90. This year Simon, the apostle, a relation of Christ, was crucified: and John the evangelist rested at Ephesus.

A.D. 92. This year died Pope Clement.

A.D. 110. This year Bishop Ignatius suffered.

A.D. 116. This year Hadrian the Caesar began to reign.

A.D. 145. This year Marcus Antoninus and Aurelius his brother succeeded to the empire.

A.D. 167. This year Eleutherius succeeded to the popedom, and held it fifteen years; and in the same year Lucius, king of the Britons, sent and begged baptism of him. And he soon sent it him, and they continued in the true faith until the time of Diocletian...