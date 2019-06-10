...Even worse, when Frances's father died in 1875 without heirs or a will, a court declared Grover the executor of the estate. This put Grover in charge of supervising Frances's upbringing and education. Frances was just 11 years old at that time.... Cleveland had been grooming his court-appointed ward perhaps since age 11 or even earlier. As soon as Frances graduated from Wells College at age 21, Grover immediately wrote her a letter proposing to her and she accepted. He had not seen her in several years, on account of being President. Grover said nothing about Frances while campaigning to be president, and kept their engagement secret until five days before their surprise White House wedding. Even by the misogynistic standards of the time, what he was doing was pretty sketchy. Grover later made a big deal about having asked Frances's mother for permission in advance. But given that Grover had controlled the family's finances for years, and was by then, you know, President of the United States, one wonders how much choice Frances or her mother really had...