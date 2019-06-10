Noah Smith: Welcome to the Age of Surveillance Capitalism: "In 1998... David Brin published a remarkably prescient book... The Transparent Society: Will Technology Force Us To Choose Between Privacy And Freedom?... [But] however powerful crowds with cameras might be, big organizations like governments and corporations have at their disposal many more resources, better technology and more invasive, diabolical planning than the average person. And we’re just starting to discover what happens when those mighty forces put citizens and consumers into a panopticon.... Surveillance capitalism... could ultimately have the effect of creating a so-called social credit system like the one being piloted in China. Under that system, people who fail to recycle, park in the wrong place, or play loud music can be barred from riding trains, obtaining credit or otherwise participating in other parts of economic life. If that sounds like totalitarianism, it’s because it is...